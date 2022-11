In the Luhansk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated 12 settlements.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Advancement is not easy, every meter of Luhansk Region is very difficult. Russians had time to prepare and bring a large number of mobilized people," he said.

According to Haidai, Bilohorivka is under constant fire from the Russian army, mobilized forces and prisoners. He added that "there is nothing left of the village."

However, the presence of modern long-range weapons allows Ukrainian artillerymen to hit ammunition depots and other enemy targets deep in the rear of the Russian army. Haidai reported that there was "cotton" in Luhansk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU liberated the village of Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region.

The occupiers in the Luhansk Region are advising local residents to leave, but evacuation is not being organized yet. Their statements are made against the background of the flight of the Russian army from Kherson.

In the battlegrounds, the Luhansk region turns into a large Russian graveyard due to the huge number of dead, especially in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna.