The United States will help Ukraine build a small modular reactor (SMR).

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova wrote on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Within the framework of the 27th UN Climate Conference (SC27), the special envoy of the U.S. President on climate issues, John Kerry, and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, announced the launch of a pilot project for the construction of a small modular reactor (SMR) in Ukraine. The partners participating in the pilot project are the international the consortium of the Argonne National Laboratory, Energoatom, NSDC of Ukraine and the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, as well as private companies Clark Seed, Doosan Enerbility, FuelCell Energy, IHI Corporation, JGC Corporation, NuScale Power, Samsung C&T, and Starfire Energy," she wrote.

In addition, according to Markarova, Kerry announced the launch of the new Phoenix Project initiative aimed at accelerating the transition of coal-fired power plants in Central and Eastern Europe to MMR.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom and the Westinghouse company (United States) agreed to expand cooperation in the field of nuclear fuel supply and construction of new nuclear power units in Ukraine.