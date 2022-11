The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has introduced Chop-Vienna (Austria) and Chop-Kosice (Slovakia) trains from December 11.

This follows from a statement by company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The flight Chop – Prague is also planned, while the date of the start of the service will be announced additionally.

When drawing up a new schedule of routes, we calculated the creation of a new international railway hub in Chop to give passengers from different cities of Ukraine the opportunity to comfortably reach abroad by rail, the message reads.

It is noted that from now on, in addition to trains #59/60 Kyiv - Chop and #749 Kyiv - Vienna, the following flights will run through Chop: #4/3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod, 45/46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv, #81/82 Kyiv – Uzhhorod, #749/750 Kyiv - Uzhhorod, and #265/266 Kovel – Uzhhorod (newly appointed).

According to the report, changing the route of these flights will allow residents of Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, and Kovel to conveniently reach Chop, where they will be able to transfer to flights to Zahony (Hungary), Budapest (Hungary), Cierna nad Tisou (Slovakia).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has completely transferred the sale of tickets for train #67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw to the online mode since November 10, in order to prevent fraudsters and speculators and simplify access to tickets for passengers.