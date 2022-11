Visitors view a vehicle at the booth of ORA, a sub-brand of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors during the China Motor Show (Tianjin). Photo by Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo.

Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles in October rose 23.5% year on year, with the market share continuing to increase, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Last month, over 1.18 mln Chinese-brand passenger vehicles were sold in the Chinese market, accounting for more than half of the country's total passenger-car sales during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first 10 months of 2022, sales of domestic auto brands rose 26.1% year on year to 9.35 mln units, the data showed.

The sales made up 48.7% of the country's total passenger-car sales in the period, up 4.8 percentage points from the same period last year.