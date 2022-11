On November 13, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Kurdyumivka, Vodiane, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted four missile and 13 airstrikes, launched about 60 attacks from MLRSes.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction, the enemy used artillery of various types, in the areas of settlements Mykolayivka, Zaliznyi Mist, and Leonivka in the Chernihiv Region, as well as Vovkivka, Zarutske, Sosnivka, Khodyne, Fotovyzh, Ulanove, Svarkove, Volfine, Pavlivka, and Kindrativka in the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy used mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vidrozhenivske, Udy, Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Anyskine, Ambarne, Kolodiazne, and Kamiyanka of the Kharkiv Region;

in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy used tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, and Nevske;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, and Klishchiyivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy used tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used tanks and artillery, in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Temyrivka, Olhivske, and Zaliznychne.

In the Tavriiske direction, areas of populated areas near the contact line were hit by fire from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy directly fired artillery at Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadiya, and Illinka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the armed forces established control in 60 settlements of the Kherson Region.

On November 13, the AFU regained control over the village of Makiyivka, Krasnoricha community, Luhansk Region.