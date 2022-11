The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the water area of ​​seaports on the Danube River.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the meeting, the government made a decision to expand the water area of ​​sea ports on the Danube. We are talking about the port in Izmail, Reni and the port of Ust-Dunaisk," he said.

According to Shmyhal, over the past six months, Ukraine managed to increase the cargo turnover of these ports from 30,000 tons per month to 1.7 million tons.

"More than 50 times. And this is not the limit. We see that there are up to a hundred vessels in the queues to enter these ports, and therefore we are working on expanding their capacity. Today's decision of the government is aimed at this. In addition, it will allow to increase the safety of navigation on the Danube, in particular the control and maintenance of declared depths," he noted.

According to Shmyhal, thanks to the opening of new checkpoints and the expansion of the water area of ​​the Danube ports, Ukraine will be able to increase exports and strengthen economic stability.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is launching the Danube Grain Route to export its agricultural products, grain, and other goods.