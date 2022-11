The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested the property of the former head of the State Border Guard Service (who was in service during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko), Petro Tsyhykal, who is suspected of abuse of power and corruption in the construction of housing for border guards.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"Yes, the property was arrested, but not much property," the source said.

According to him, the property was arrested by court order.

Prosecutors filed a petition to arrest the property of the ex-head of the State Border Guard Service.

Instead, the interlocutor could not clarify the list of property that was arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court released the former head of the State Border Guard Service Petro Tsyhykal on bail in the amount of UAH 2.1 million.

Tsyhykal faces from 3 to 6 years in prison for abuse of office.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported the suspicion to Tsyhykal of abuse and corruption in the construction and transfer of housing to border guards.