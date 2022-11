Former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds, lives and undergoes medical treatment in Austria.

This is evidenced by the materials of the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Shevchenko's lawyer, his client is under examination and treatment in Vienna (Republic of Austria) and has a place of residence there.

The defender asked the court to take note that any official correspondence with Shevchenko or presentation of official correspondence and documents to him during his stay in the Republic of Austria should be carried out at the Vienna address: Vienna, 4 Gonzagagasse Str., А-1010.

The lawyer noted that if there is a need for the NACB to conduct investigative and procedural actions with the participation of Shevchenko, he is ready to contribute as much as possible to the pre-trial investigation body and is ready to ensure its participation in such actions, subject to preliminary approval of the time and place of investigative actions or procedural actions and the relevant state of health of the NBU ex-head, following the prescription of doctors, in videoconferencing from the clinic in Vienna, or, if possible, for health reasons, from the premises of the diplomatic (consular) institution of Ukraine in the country of stay.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a request for the selection of a preventive measure to the former head of the National Bank Shevchenko, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked to arrest Shevchenko.

The NACB put Shevchenko on the wanted list.