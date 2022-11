Ukrzaliznytsia is working to restore passenger traffic with the liberated Kherson. Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, announced this.

According to him, in the regional center, which has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of March, now it is still necessary to carry out a lot of preparatory work before launching trains.

"A long day. But we have to get to Kherson. To assess the damage, coordinate with the Armed Forces and the authorities, organize a team for the speedy restoration of the railway connection to Kherson," Kamyshyn said.

According to him, it is still necessary to conduct demining, as well as promptly repair damaged tracks and broken train cars.

"The station is in place. People are waiting. So, soon there will be a train to Kherson," Kamyshyn summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian flag appeared in the center of Kherson. Local residents went to greet the Armed Forces of Ukraine upon the liberation of the city from Russian occupation.

So, on November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River, that is, the departure from Kherson to the left-bank part of the region.

Currently, on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, part of the units of the group of Russian troops remains.