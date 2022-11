On November 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully stopped enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They said that during the day the enemy launched 4 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

More than 20 settlements of еру Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions were attacked.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian group of troops on the territory of Belarus continues.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of several settlements.

Stabilization measures continue in the liberated settlements of the Kherson Region. The enemy continues fortification equipment of defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper.

In the Brest Region of Belarus, especially in the areas where arriving units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are located, social tension is significantly increased. In particular, local hospitals are overworked with Russian servicemen who massively fall ill due to unsatisfactory conditions in tent camps. Doctors are forced to refuse service to Belarusian citizens who need treatment.

On November 12, another replenishment of mobilized Russian citizens arrived in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. The specified category of enemy soldiers, upon arrival in the city, buys up, food, civilian clothes and stocks up on alcoholic beverages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, November 12, the Ukrainian military eliminated 650 occupiers, so the total losses of Russians during the full-scale war amounted to 80,860 soldiers.