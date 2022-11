Another Replenishment Of Mobilized Russians Arrives In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region - General Staff

Another replenishment of mobilized Russians has arrived in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 12, another replenishment of mobilized Russian citizens arrived in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. The specified category of enemy soldiers, upon arrival in the city, buys up food, civilian clothes and a large number of alcoholic beverages," the General Staff said.

According to the updated information of the General Staff, the defeat of the Defense Forces of the area of ​ ​ concentration of occupiers in the Kherson Region was confirmed.

Near the village of Dnipriany, the building, where up to 500 occupiers were located, was hit with a high-precision blow.

Afterwards, two trucks of the killed invaders were taken to Tavriiske.

56 seriously injured military were delivered to the nearest hospital, of which 16 more military died soon after.

The final information on the losses of the occupiers is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than half of the inhabitants left occupied Melitopol. Instead, Russian occupiers are massively getting settled in the city.

The occupiers hold hostage 4,000 people who want to leave for Zaporizhzhia.