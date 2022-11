The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled the attacks of the invaders near 12 settlements.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, according to the General Staff, stabilization measures continue in the liberated settlements of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the enemy continues the fortification equipment of defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

During the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

More than 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions were hit.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

The formation of the Russian-Belarusian group of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus also continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine established control in more than 60 settlements in the Kherson Region.