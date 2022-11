Belarusian doctors refuse treatment to residents of the Brest Region due to the overflowing of hospitals with Russians.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Brest Region of the Republic of Belarus, especially in the areas where arriving units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are located, social tension is significantly increased," the General Staff reports.

In particular, local hospitals are overworked with Russian servicemen who are massively ill due to unsatisfactory conditions in tent camps.

Doctors are forced to refuse service to citizens of the Republic of Belarus who need treatment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia and Belarus are forming a joint group of troops.

Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus, about 3 km of the border has already been arranged in the Volyn Region, and work is also underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

The General Staff emphasizes that the losses of the invaders will be huge if they try to repeat the attack on Ukraine from Belarus.