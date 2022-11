The Armed Forces of Ukraine have established control in 60 settlements of the Kherson Region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This evening, the Ukrainian Defense Forces established control in more than 60 settlements of the Kherson Region," he said.

According to him, the police began stabilization events.

"In Kherson itself, the police also carry out stabilization events," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the announced withdrawal from Kherson was another strategic failure for Russia.

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies on its page on Twitter released satellite images showing that the Russian occupiers damaged the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region.

The Russian propaganda publication Izvestia published a video of the blowing up of part of the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson.

British Defence Intelligence called the flight of Russian troops from Kherson a public recognition of the difficulties of the Russian Federation.