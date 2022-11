AFU Hit Cluster Of Occupiers In Kherson Region. Bodies Taken Out By Trucks

The Ukrainian military launched a high-precision strike on a building near the village of Dnipriany, Kherson Region. It is reported that there were up to 500 Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the updated information, the hit of the occupier concentration area in the Kherson Region was confirmed," the General Staff noted.

It is reported that the killed occupiers were taken to Tavriiske by two trucks. There were 56 military wounded, of whom 16 more died soon.

The final information on the losses of the occupiers is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, November 12, the Ukrainian military eliminated 650 occupiers, so the total losses of Russians during the full-scale war amounted to 80,860 soldiers.

On the night of November 13, the Russian occupiers fired at the Nikopol District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

On November 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully stopped enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.