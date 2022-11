Kherson Celebrating Liberation From Invaders For Third Day In A Row

Residents of Kherson continue to celebrate the liberation from Russian troops. Locals take to the streets, stop cars with the military and thank them for de-occupation.

They post videos of the celebrations on social media.

Kherson people meet Ukrainian military with flags and Ukrainian music.

One of the older women gave the liberators a machine gun belt with cartridges. Another woman was rejoicing when a military officer showed her a video of Russian equipment on fire.

Also, Kherson residents, despite the curfew, continued to celebrate at night and met with the Ukrainian flags the vehicles of Nova Poshta, which brought humanitarian assistance.

At the same time, it is too early for those who left Kherson to return. According to the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, there is a lot of work ahead - demining, stabilization actions, repair of networks.

The military will look for saboteurs and lost Russian military in Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the announced Russian withdrawal from Kherson was another strategic failure for Russia.

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies on its page on Twitter released satellite images showing that the Russian occupiers damaged the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region.