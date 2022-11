On November 11, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the completion of the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson. Russian forces probably destroyed road and railway bridges over the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the British Ministry of Defence on its official page on Twitter.

The completion of the withdrawal of Russian troops occurred only two days after its announcement. It is likely that the process of withdrawal of Russian forces began on October 22, 2022, when the occupying "authorities" in Kherson called on the civilian population to leave the city.

There is a real possibility that Russian military equipment and civilian-clad forces have evacuated along with 80,000 claimed civilian "evacuees" in recent weeks.

Kherson was the only regional center of Ukraine captured by the Russians since February, so the withdrawal of troops causes significant damage to the reputation of the Russian Federation. The withdrawal of forces is a public recognition of the difficulties faced by Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

It is likely that Ukraine regained significant territories of the Kherson Region on the west bank of the Dnipro River, and its forces now largely control the city of Kherson itself.

“It is likely that Russia is still attempting to evacuate forces from other areas of the oblast across the river to defensible positions on the east bank,” analysts at the British Ministry of Defence note.