The announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for Russia.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated this, leaving the corresponding post on the official page of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on Twitter.

"In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson... The Russian Army has suffered a huge loss of life as a result of their illegal invasion and have only achieved international isolationism and humiliation. Ukraine will press on," Wallace wrote.

In his opinion, now, after the loss of Kherson, the Russians should ask themselves: "What was t all for?"

He added that the UK and the international community will continue to support Ukraine.

"And while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the constant threat posed by the Russian Federation," said the head of the Ministry of Defence of Britain.

