U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will help Ukraine protect and repair critical infrastructure.

The press service of the Department of State announced this, citing his comment during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

The U.S. Secretary of State noted the great risks to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine due to constant attacks from the Russian Federation.

According to him, Russia “continues to brutalize Ukraine, especially with its targeted campaign to try to take out its energy infrastructure – everything necessary to keep the lights on, keep people warm during the winter, having a terrible effect on the civilian population throughout Ukraine.”

“Our determination is equal to help support Ukraine to defend that critical infrastructure and, of course, to replace and repair it if it’s damaged,” he said.

He considers the liberation of Kherson evidence of the extraordinary bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the people of Ukraine and the powerful support that Ukraine has from all over the world, including the United States.

Blinken said the support would last as long as needed: security, humanitarian, economic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, emergency power outages were applied in Kyiv and 8 regions on Saturday, after the stabilization of the situation in these regions, scheduled schedules of hourly outages will continue to operate.