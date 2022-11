The Russian occupiers may launch a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine during the G20 summit, which will be held on November 15-16 in Bali.

The speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The events are coming... and the G20 summit. They really like to carry out some provocations around such days," he said.

A spokesman for the Air Force said that although the Russian Federation is trying to accumulate missiles, after all, it has significantly exhausted its reserves.

According to him, the missiles that Russia had before the full-scale attack on Ukraine had been made for years.

Ihnat noted that the process of making a rocket is long, you can't do it in a day or two.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the speaker of the Air Force said that Russia was accumulating missiles and drones in order