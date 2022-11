Number Of Occupiers And Equipment In Mariupol Increases Significantly After Russians Escape From Kherson

In Mariupol (Donetsk Region), the number of occupiers and military equipment increased significantly after the Russians retreated from Kherson.

The adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For two days in a row in Mariupol, we record the consequences of the Kherson retreat of the Russians. The presence of military occupiers, both Russian military and DNR militants, increased rapidly. If previously they moved past the city, they now arrive and stop directly in Mariupol. They are stationed again in empty houses and apartments of Mariupol residents," he wrote.

There is also an increase in the intensity of movement of military convoys with both equipment and ammunition.

At least twice a day, convoys of trucks in the amount of 40-60 cars move from the Manhush side in the direction of Volnovakha/Donetsk.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, the amount of military equipment remaining in the city is increasing.

Occupiers park out of habit equipment right in residential areas, near their own accommodation.

"It can be argued that after Kherson, Mariupol confidently turns into the main military logistics hub and rear base of the invaders," the adviser to the mayor concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops began to build a line of defense around Mariupol.

The occupiers also began mining the western approaches to the city.