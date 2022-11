AFU Will Receive Avenger Air Defense Systems From US. What Is This Weapon And What Is Known About It

The U.S. Department of Defense has recently published details of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. Among other things, the Ukrainian military will receive four Avenger air defense systems. What is known about these air defense systems?

The Avenger Air Defense System is a self-propelled short-range anti-aircraft missile system. It was developed by American companies Boeing and General Electric. It has been produced since 1989.

The Avenger Air Defense System is a legendary HMMWV vehicle (Humvee), on which the AN/TWQ-1 complex is installed. It includes two containers of four FIM-92 Stinger missiles, a 12.7 mm machine gun and a radar station.

Avenger air target detection system is all-weather, it is capable of detecting targets under all visibility conditions thanks to the thermal imager. AN/TWQ-1 also has a control panel that allows you to control the complex remotely.

The Avenger is designed to hit targets at altitudes from 500 meters to 3.8 kilometers and at ranges up to 5.5 kilometers. According to open sources, the probability of hitting a target with an Avenger Air Defense System is estimated at 85%.

This anti-aircraft missile system is in service with the U.S. Ground Forces and Marine Corps, the Armed Forces of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Chile. It was widely used during conflicts in the Middle East.

Recall, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive four Avenger air defense systems as part of a new USD 400 million military assistance package.

We also reported that on November 10, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the transfer of two Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine. Earlier, the country announced its intention to supply four such complexes.

And at the end of October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Italy with a request to transfer the SAMP-T air defense system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.