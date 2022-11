President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and agreed on positions on the eve of the G20 summit.

Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I had a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We discussed the situation on the battlefield, including new Russian strikes on civilians, supported the continuation of the grain initiative and agreed positions on the eve of the G20 summit. I am grateful for Germany's significant contribution to the defense of our sky and borders!” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October Scholz called for investing in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a future member of the European Union.

Germany sent 18 reconnaissance drones to Ukraine.