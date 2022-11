AFU In Some Places Reach Right Bank Of Dnieper - General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate the right-bank part of the Kherson Region and in some areas have reached the bank of the Dnieper. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the course of successful offensive actions, the frontline units of our troops in some places have already reached the right bank of the Dnieper... For security reasons, the official release of the results will be provided later," the statement said.

The General Staff added that the Ukrainian military is liberating the territory north and west of Kherson. The detection and neutralization of the enemy in some settlements is underway.

Recall, earlier today, November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Kherson from the Russian occupation army.

He also posted a video showing residents of the liberated city meeting the Ukrainian military.

In the morning, local residents and members of the partisan movement began to fly Ukrainian flags en masse throughout the streets of the city.

We also reported that earlier the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the establishment of control over Kherson, the agency also called for the surrender of the remaining occupiers in the city.