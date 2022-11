Invaders Continuing To Advance In 3 Directions, Preparing Defense In North Of Crimea - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army are forming defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper and in the north of the annexed Crimea. At the same time, the enemy continues to carry out attacks in the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers are engaged in offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions in the Donetsk Region. In other areas of the front, the enemy concentrates forces to deter the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops are improving defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River, and the construction of a defense line is underway in the north of Crimea.

During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 9 air strikes on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine, carried out at least 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

From mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, enemy troops shell areas of settlements along the entire contact line.

Recall, earlier today, November 11, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 14 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Meanwhile, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region. In the morning, Ukrainian flags began to appear en masse in Kherson abandoned by the invaders.

Somewhat later, the Defense of the Ministry of Defense announced that Kherson had come under the control of the Ukrainian military.