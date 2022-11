President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the release of Kherson. Zelenskyy informed about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ours. Ours. Kherson," he wrote.

Next to his message, he posted a video where in the evening city the Ukrainian army is met by local residents chanting "AFU!"

Zelenskyy also appealed to Ukrainians, where he called today a historical day.

In the appeal, he specified that as of now the Ukrainian defenders are on the approaches to the city, but special units are already in the city.

"Today is a historical day. We are returning the south of our country, returning Kherson. As of now, our defenders are on the approaches to the city. It remains quite a bit - and we start coming in. But special units are already in the city," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine always gets back what belongs to it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, November 11, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the completion of the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper.