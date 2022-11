US To Gather New Ramstein On Military Assistance To Ukraine

The United States will next week hold the seventh meeting in the so-called Ramstein format with the participation of more than 50 countries of the world.

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Next week, the Secretary will host the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This meeting will be hosted virtually here at the Pentagon and will allow for the Secretary and ministers of defense from nearly 50 countries to discuss efforts to supply Ukraine with the means to defend its sovereignty from further Russian aggression. And additional information will be forthcoming,” the spokeswoman said.

The past Ramstein meeting took place on October 12. Then U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine will receive air defense systems from Western partners as quickly as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked partners to create a "financial Ramstein" to close the urgent needs of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that aid to Ukraine would continue uninterrupted even with a Republican majority.