There Are Not Many Captured Occupiers In Kherson Region, But There Are Enough Trophies - Arestovych

Advisor to the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Russian occupiers managed to retreat from the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, so few soldiers were captured. He wrote about this on Facebook.

"They managed to jump out. There are not many POWs, mainly those who got lost. But there are enough trophies," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Ukrainian flag flew in the center of Kherson, and local residents began to gather in the square to congratulate the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the return of Kherson to Ukraine and the entry into the city of the Armed Forces.

The Defense Intelligence also published an appeal to the Russian occupiers in connection with the liberation of Kherson, in which it described the algorithm of surrender. Intelligence warns that the command of the Russian Federation, after the retreat of the main group of troops, abandoned others, called on them to change into civilian clothes and try to escape from the city on their own, which they will not be able to do.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said that Russia would need at least a week to withdraw its 40,000 troops from the Kherson Region.