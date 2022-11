More than 4,000 servicemen of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia took part in joint military exercises, during which they simulated the invasion of the Russian army into Europe. The British publication The Times writes about it.

Training of the American, British and Australian military took place within the framework of the Convergence project. In its first part, a conflict on one of the islands in the Pacific Ocean was foreseen, in the second - a war on the European continent.

The publication writes that during the exercises, American, British and Australian units studied new tactics that were drawn from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is noted that the exercises took place against the background of increasing tensions between the United States with Russia and China.

The place of the exercises was the Fort Irving military base in the American state of California. The military specially chose this place, because the open space of the Mojave desert well imitates the flat terrain of southern Ukraine.

During the exercises, servicemen of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia actively used unmanned aerial vehicles, tested the German unmanned all-terrain vehicle Mission Master and autonomous buggy M-Raza. Also, the British and American militaries have used field 3D printers to reproduce spare parts for each other's "damaged" equipment.

A representative of the British government, Alex Chock, said that the exercises in California proved the need to increase investment in unmanned military equipment.

According to him, working out requires the use of technologies for processing a large amount of information that comes to the military from drones.

It will be recalled that in the second half of August, the USA and South Korea conducted the largest joint military exercises against the background of threats from North Korea.

We also reported that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) announced nuclear deterrence exercises due to Russia's repeated threats to use nuclear weapons.

At the same time, in late October, exercises of the nuclear forces of the Russian Federation took place in Russia under the leadership of the country's president, Vladimir Putin.