The Ukrposhta joint-stock company announced the postal issue "Kherson is Ukraine!". The set includes a stamp sheet, an artistic envelope and a postcard. The date of introduction into circulation will be known later. This is stated in the message of Ukrposhta published on Facebook.

"Indeed, we prepared in advance. We admired the unconquered Kherson residents, commented and improved the sketch, watched the progress of the Armed Forces with a sinking heart, hoped, endlessly scrolled the news feed, dreamed of the day when the Ukrainian flag would fly again in the city - and here, with indescribable love to our people we are presenting a new product," the statement says.

It is noted that the main element of the stamp is a slice of watermelon, which depicts scenes that accompanied the temporary occupation of the city: peaceful rallies, burning buildings, torture. The seeds look like rockets with which the Russian invaders mercilessly bombard the Kherson region. The sheet shows a map with the marking of Kherson, a hero city liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Protests of residents are illustrated on the artistic envelope and postcard.

The circulation of the stamp sheet is 150,000 copies. The face value is U.

The author of the postal issue is Andrii Sahach.

You can pre-order via the link https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua/.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrposhta joint-stock company is resuming work in the de-occupied territories of the Kherson Region.

Earlier it was reported that a Ukrainian flag appeared in the center of Kherson. Local residents are going to the square to congratulate the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the liberation of the city from the Russian occupation.

However, residents of Kherson are urged not to move around the city and not to touch suspicious objects.