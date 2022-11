Law enforcement agencies have completed investigative actions in the head office of the largest oil production company Ukrnafta, the company's work has been resumed.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to the report, the newly appointed director of Ukrnafta Serhii Koretskyi began to perform his duties.

According to him, the main task today is to ensure the continuous operation of the enterprise in the conditions of martial law, to maintain stable volumes of hydrocarbon production and fiscal discipline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the Bureau of Economic Security and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches at the office of Ukrnafta and at the oil refinery.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.