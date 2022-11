The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up administrative protocols on unreliable data in the declaration regarding Members of Parliament Maksym Huzenko and Oleksandr Hereha.

This was reported by the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Artem Sytnyk, deputy head of the NACP, drew up the protocols for the two MPs.

MPs indicated inaccurate information in the declaration for 2020.

Huzenko did not specify the apartment in the city of Sumy, which belongs to his children on the basis of a gift agreement concluded by him as their representative.

He also did not mention the value of the five vehicles that he owns.

Hereha did not provide information about the two one-time expenses he made, the size of each of which exceeds 50 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.

In connection with the detected signs of an administrative offense, protocols were drawn up under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on administrative offenses.

The protocols have been sent for consideration by the court.

In total, since May 2022, the NACP has drawn up five administrative protocols against MPS due to their entering inaccurate information into the declaration.

Previously, protocols were drawn up and sent to the court regarding MPs Mykola Tyshchenko, Roman Mulyk and Oleksii Kuznetsov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention has sent an administrative report to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv against Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko (Servant of the People faction) for not declaring a Mercedes car.

The NACP drew up an administrative report on MP Hunko, who received a Breguet watch as a gift from his assistant.