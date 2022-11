Russia Keeps 40,000 Troops In Kherson Region, It Will Take At Least Week To Withdraw Troops - Reznikov

Russia maintains 40,000 troops in the Kherson Region, it will take at least a week to withdraw the units of the invaders from Kherson.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced this in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Oleksii Reznikov said Russia had 40,000 troops in Kherson region and that it still had forces in the city, around the city and on the west bank of the vast Dnipro River despite announcing their retreat. It's not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, (it will take) one week," Reuters reports.

Reznikov added that due to the retreat of Russia in the Kherson Region, the forces of both sides will be released to fight elsewhere.

According to the Minister, the aggressor's troops can strengthen their units in the Zaporizhzhia Region, which is under partial occupation.

Reznikov also said that winter will slow down hostilities, which will allow Ukrainian troops to respite and regroup.

"The winter will slow down every activity on the battlefield for all sides ... It's beneficial for all sides. You will have a rest," he said.

He predicted Ukraine would come out of the hiatus strong, reinforced by thousands of soldiers being trained in Britain.

"We will use this time with a maximum result for our armed forces, for regrouping, for refreshing and for rotation and we will prepare them well," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Kherson gathered on the central square of the city in anticipation of the Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the completion of the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson region to the left bank of the Dnieper.