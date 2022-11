Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus, about 3 km of the border has already been arranged in the Volyn Region, and work is also underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now in the south our people meet our military, and in the north another work is boiling - a wall on the border with Belarus is being erected here. The ditch, embankment, reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire are engineering barriers that are being built in Volyn. Thus, about 3 km of the border have already been equipped, work is ongoing. This is not all, but we will not disclose details," he said.

Similar work is underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

Tymoshenko noted that Ukraine is erecting fortifications and equipping the border also in the regions bordering the territory of Russia.

He added that Ukrainian border guards have all the necessary equipment in order to see the enemy far in the rear.

Tymoshenko noted that the regional authorities and local businesses are systematically working on the arrangement of the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia and Belarus continue to form a joint group of troops.