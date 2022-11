The Kremlin has ruled out any changes in the status of the Kherson Region due to the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The Russian publication Interfax stated this, citing a statement by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Peskov was asked at a briefing whether a change in the status of the Kherson Region is possible due to the retreat of Russian troops.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation, this status is legally defined and enshrined. There is no and there can be no change," said Putin's press secretary.

At the same time, Peskov refused to comment on the decision of the Russian command to retreat to the left bank of the Dnieper, saying only that the "special operation" continues.

He also said that the situation in the Kherson Region "is not humiliating for the head of state."

In a comment to the journalist, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not regret that on September 30 a ceremony was held to "annex new regions to Russia."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Kherson gathered on the central square of the city in anticipation of the Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the completion of the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper.