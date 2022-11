Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners, 45 more servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to return our prisoners. Another exchange took place - 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were released," he wrote.

Yermak noted that soldiers and sergeants who defended our state in battles were released from captivity.

It was also possible to return two bodies of the killed defenders.

"We will bring home all Ukrainians. Children are waiting for these soldiers at home, we were in constant contact with their relatives," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 24, as of October 27, Ukraine returned 978 people from Russian captivity.

On October 29, during the exchange of prisoners with the aggressor country, 52 people were released, on November 3 - 107 more military.

On September 22, Ukraine returned 215 defenders from Russian captivity, including the defenders of Azovstal, in exchange for Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners.