President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin as a representative of Ukraine to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) concurrently. This is stated in decree 765 of November 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Indonesia Vasyl Ivanovych Hamianin as a Representative of Ukraine to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concurrently," the document states.

Hamianin, 50, was appointed Ambassador to Indonesia in July 2021, in 2011-2015 he was an adviser-envoy of the Embassy of Ukraine in China, temporary charge d'affaires of Ukraine in China, in 2020-2021 - deputy director of the department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 10, during a visit to Cambodia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba signed an instrument on behalf of Ukraine on joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN) includes 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Ukraine became the first Central European country to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.