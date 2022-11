The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported on the completion of the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"In the Kherson direction, today at 5 o'clock in the morning Moscow time, the transfer of units of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed. No units of military equipment and weapons were left on the right bank. All Russian soldiers crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper," it says.

The Ministry of Defense also reports that formations and military units of the Russian armed forces occupied defensive lines and positions prepared in advance in engineering terms.

"Losses of personnel, weapons, military equipment and materiel of the Russian group of troops are not allowed," the Russian Defense Ministry says.

In addition, it is reported that all civilians who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson Region were assisted in the evacuation.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy during the night tried to disrupt the transportation of civilians and the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper.

"The crossings across the Dnieper River during the night were hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine five times with rocket shells of the American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS... Over the past two days, the advance of the AFU units in separate directions was no more than ten kilometers. Russian artillery fire, air strikes and the use of mine-explosive barriers stopped the Armed Forces of Ukraine units at a distance of 30-40 kilometers from the area of ​ ​ crossings across the Dnieper River," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper.