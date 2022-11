Residents of Kherson have gathered on the central square of the city in anticipation of the Ukrainian defenders.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a member of the Kherson Regional Council on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends, this day has come!!!! Ukrainian flags in Kherson! People gathered on the central square to greet our military!" he wrote.

Local Telegram channels distribute photos with residents of Kherson, who stand on the square with Ukrainian flags, waiting for the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Ukrainian military liberated 12 settlements in the Kherson direction from the invaders, offensive actions continue.