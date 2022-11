Occupiers In Kherson Blow Up CHPP, Regional Power Company And Water Utility. City Without Light And Water

During the departure from Kherson, the occupiers blew up the oblenergo facility (the regional power company) and the water utility. Therefore, the city was left without light and water. This was stated by a member of the Kherson City Council Yurii Stelmashenko on the air of the telethon.

"The CHPP was also blown up. The CHPP, the oblenergo and the water utility. That is, now, after the arrival of the Ukrainian forces, very serious stabilization measures are needed to ensure such priority needs," Stelmashenko reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, the enemy during the retreat is trying to damage power lines, other elements of transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson Region as much as possible.

Besides, in the center of Kherson the Ukrainian flag appeared.

In the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to rob the settlements from which it retreats. In addition, from the still captured territories, the invaders are forcibly evicting local residents.

Yet, some of the occupiers continue to remain on the right bank of the Dnieper, a deceptive maneuver is possible.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River. We are talking about the group of occupiers, which is located in Kherson and north of it.