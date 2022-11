Advisor to the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak has called the possibility of compromises with the Russian Federation on the conditions of Ukraine's relinquishment of its own territories and taking into account the number of people killed and destroyed infrastructure "super justice."

Podoliak has written about this on Twitter on Friday, November 11.

"One more time about "compromises... " What is a "peaceful solution"? This is when Ukraine is offered to pay with its territories for... thousands of already killed Ukrainians and destroyed infrastructure. That is, Ukraine pays for everything, and the Russian Federation is not responsible for war crimes at all. That is "super justice," Podoliak emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 7, Mykhailo Podoliak noted that Ukraine had never refused negotiations with the Russian Federation, but has an unchanging position regarding the conditions for their holding on.

On November 7, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica wrote that NATO and the European Union are discussing the possibility of negotiations with Russia after the liberation of Kherson by Ukraine.

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the National Security and Defense Council's decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 31, Podoliak stated that negotiations with the Russian Federation are possible only on the condition of the complete withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine.