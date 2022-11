A Ukrainian flag appeared in the center of Kherson. Local Telegram channels report that it was hanged by Ukrainian partisans, reports local journalist Kostiantyn Ryzhenko in Telegram.

"The resistance movement sends congratulations. Glory to Ukraine. Photo now," he wrote.

Judging by the photo, the Ukrainian flag was installed in front of the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to loot populated areas from which it is retreating. Instead, the occupiers forcefully evict local residents from the still occupied territories.

In addition, part of the occupiers continues to remain on the right bank of the Dnieper, a deceptive maneuver is possible.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River. It is about a group of occupiers located in Kherson and north of it.