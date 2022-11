Russia Will Need Months To Return To Mid-October Strike Rates - ISW

It could take months for the Russians to assemble the required number of precision weapon systems and return to the pace of strikes they were carrying out in mid-October. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian forces have severely depleted their arsenal of precision weapon systems, making it difficult for them to maintain the pace of their campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure to curry favor with Russia's pro-war nationalist camp, which has consistently called for an escalation in Ukraine.

Slowing down the pace of the campaign will contribute to renewed criticism of Putin. At the same time, Russian forces will probably retain the ability to damage the most important Ukrainian infrastructure, but are unlikely to be able to cause decisive and long-lasting damage, ISW notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has reduced the intensity of its attacks using missiles and drones, and the invaders are trying to accumulate supplies for a new massive attack on Ukraine.

The Russians have about 370 missiles left from those that were at the time of the invasion of Ukraine. Only 120 Iskanders remained.

Military intelligence learned about Russia's plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.

Previously, the Russian Federation kept 10 ships with 76 Kalibr missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.