Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 14 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Myasozharivka, Makiyivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy does not stop shelling units of the Defense Forces along the entire contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers also launched one missile and 17 air strikes, launched almost 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

About 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv Regions were affected by these criminal actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

There is also a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes, including using strike UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff confirmed the liberation of 12 settlements in the Kherson Region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Mylove of the Kherson Region, and are moving further south.