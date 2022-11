The Russian occupiers lost more than 700 people during the day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The pace is not falling. It is over 700 again," the morning report of the General Staff reads.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 710 occupiers.

In general, about 80,000 occupiers have been killed since the beginning of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders have liberated 12 settlements in the Kherson Region, the offensive continues.

In the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to loot the settlements from which it is retreating. Instead, the occupiers forcefully evict local residents from the still occupied territories.

On the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, some units of the group of Russian troops continue to remain. The Armed Forces of Ukraine carefully monitor the actions of the enemy and do not rule out a deceptive maneuver on the part of the occupiers.

During the day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of the occupiers and the position of air defense equipment.