Russians Hit Five-Story Building In Mykolayiv. There Are Killed And Injured

On the night of Friday, November 11, Russian troops attacked Mykolayiv with rockets. A residential quarter came under fire from the Russian army. It is known about 2 killed and 2 injured.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

According to him, one of the rockets hit a five-story building. Apartments from the fifth to the first floors were destroyed.

"Currently, it is known about 2 killed and 2 injured. Emergency personnel are continuing the search and rescue operation," the mayor said.

Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, also confirmed the death of people. He is convinced that this is how the Russians respond to the successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on humanitarian issues of the region, Hanna Zamazeyeva, reported that people remain under the rubble of the destroyed high-rise building.

"Terrible morning. The occupiers continue to destroy peaceful Ukrainians. At night, their rocket hit a five-story building in one of the residential areas of Mykolayiv. Four floors were completely destroyed. At night! When everyone was sleeping," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to loot populated areas from which it is retreating. Instead, the occupiers forcefully evict local residents from the still occupied territories.