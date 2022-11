The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started work on Ukraine online.

This is stated in the message of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions with representatives of Ukraine today in the context of continuing the discussion of the government's request regarding the Monitoring Program with the involvement of the IMF Board of Executive Directors.

The dialogue will build on the results of meetings held last month in Vienna, Austria.

The work of the mission will take place online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the IMF mission to Ukraine began its work in Vienna (Austria).

It lasted until October 20 inclusively.

Ukraine expects to receive financing from the IMF under a new special program in November-December.

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the expansion of anti-crisis financing instruments, which will enable Ukraine to apply for a new tranche within the scope of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).