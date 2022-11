The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russia had probably mined large areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv Regions. This is reported in the summary of the Operational Command South.

"It is quite likely that the enemy, fleeing, mined large squares, buildings, objects important in the social provision of the humanitarian needs of the civilian population. Do not approach suspicious objects, it can be dangerous. Inform the competent authorities about them, protect yourself and those around you. Don't ignore the destructive activities of the collaborators of “the Russian world”. Use chat-bots of law enforcement agencies to report on their activity," Operational Command South appeals to Ukrainians.

We will remind, on November 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the withdrawal of its group from the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

In a little more than a day, the Ukrainian military liberated Snihurivka, the area of ​​which for a long time remained the only uncontrolled area of ​​the Mykolayiv Region.

The Armed Forces also liberated Kalynivske, Pravdyna, Bruskynske and Mylove.