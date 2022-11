Ukrainian defenders liberated 12 settlements in the Kherson direction, the offensive continues.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook, the Defense Forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands.

During the successful offensive of our troops in the Kherson direction, on November 9, 12 settlements were liberated: Dudchany, Pyatykhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnoliubetsk, Kalynivske, Bobrovyi Kut, Bezimenne and Blahodatne.

"Offensive actions in the specified direction are ongoing. Therefore, for reasons of security of the operation, the official announcement of the results will be made later," the General Staff reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to loot populated areas from which it is retreating. Instead, the occupiers forcefully evict local residents from the still occupied territories.

In addition, part of the occupiers continues to remain on the right bank of the Dnieper, a deceptive maneuver is possible.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River. It is about a group of occupiers located in Kherson and north of it.