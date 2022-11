The occupiers took 2 missile carriers armed with 17 Kalibr-type cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Operational Command South.

"In the Black Sea, the ship group of the enemy sub-fleet in the amount of 17 units continues to maneuver, 2 missile carriers with 16 Kalibrs have been put on combat duty," the message reads.

The military assumes that the enemy thereby "hints" that it is ready to take revenge for "inconvenient and difficult decisions" regarding the Kherson Region.

"And this means that repetitions of massive missile and drone attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine are quite likely," the military warned.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the threat of missile strikes and remote artillery shelling in regions close to the zone of direct hostilities and occupied territories remains extremely high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has reduced the intensity of its attacks using missiles and drones, and the invaders are trying to accumulate supplies for a new massive attack on Ukraine.

The Russians have about 370 missiles left from those that were at the time of the invasion of Ukraine. Only 120 Iskanders remained.

Military intelligence learned about Russia's plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.

Previously, the Russian Federation kept 10 ships with 76 Kalibr missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.